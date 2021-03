Dotson logged 21 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound over 27 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Ignite.

Dotson has been somewhat inconsistent while starting all 10 of his appearances to begin the season, but he's now topped 15 points in each of the past two contests. He tied for the team lead on the scoreboard with a season-high 21 points Saturday and will attempt to stay hot over the final several games of the G League season.