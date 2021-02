Dotson totaled 12 points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 130-114 G League win over the Swarm.

Dotson had a bit of an off night from the floor but did plenty to contribute to the win. He appeared in just one game for the Bulls this season prior to joining Canton.