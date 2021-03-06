The Bulls recalled Dotson from the G League's Canton Charge on Monday after he was diagnosed with a sprained right knee, Daniel Greenberg of FanSided.com reports.

Chicago hasn't disclosed the severity of Dotson's knee injury, but the club's decision to recall him suggests he won't be healthy enough to rejoin the Charge before the G League regular season wraps up this weekend. The two-way guard had averaged 13.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.9 triples in 31.4 minutes per game over 10 outings with Canton.