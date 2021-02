Dotson generated 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists and five rebounds over 37 minutes in Sunday's 127-111 win over the Stars.

Dotson appeared in just one game for the Bulls before joining Canton, but he's started in each of the first seven games of the 2020-21 G League season. During that time, he's averaging 12.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over 30.9 minutes per game.