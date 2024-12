The Bulls waived Steward on Saturday.

This transaction explains why Steward was listed as away from the team. The Bulls ultimately waived Steward in order to sign Emanuel Miller to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old guard averaged 19.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 34.8 minutes per game across 16 G League appearances.