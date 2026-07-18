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Bulls' Donovan Atwell: Efficient in Summer League loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Atwell logged 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 27 minutes during Friday's 100-91 Summer League loss to the Cavaliers.

Atwell came alive out of halftime, going 5-for-5 while making all three of his three-pointers in the frame for 13 points, and he finished Friday's contest as the Bulls' leader in points, rebounds and blocks. He joined Chicago in late June on an Exhibit 10 deal, and a strong Summer League could be enough for Atwell to be invited to the Bulls' training camp in September.

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