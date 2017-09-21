Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Buyout still a possibility
Bulls VP of Basketball Operations John Paxson said Thursday that the Bulls would cooperate if Wade is seeking a buyout, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.
The two sides have seemingly been butting heads behind the scenes after the Bulls all but cleared house over the summer, sending All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota and shifting toward a long-overdue rebuild. Wade opted into the nearly $25 million remaining on his contract for the 2017-18 season, but that was before the Butler deal, and with the Bulls looking like a high-lottery team, it's been widely speculated that Wade will seek a buyout -- likely in hopes of joining a contender -- at some point. In the words of Paxson: "If [Wade] doesn't want to be here, then we want to do it."
