Bulls' Dwyane Wade: Free agent after buyout deal with Bulls
Wade agreed to a buyout settlement with the Bulls and is now an unrestricted free agent, ESPN reports. Wade agreed forgo $8 million of his $23.8 million salary in the deal.
Cleveland, San Antonio, Oklahoma City and Miami are seen as the leading candidates to sign Wade. He'll likely make the decision more on his chances to advance in the playoffs rather than money as Miami can only offer him $4.2 million, the highest of those four suitors.
