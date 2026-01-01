Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Magic.
Miller is dealing with a right hamstring strain and could join the inactive list for a third consecutive contest Friday. However, the two-way player's potential absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as he hasn't appeared in a game for the parent club since Dec. 7.
More News
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Sits out Monday with hamstring strain•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Returns on two-way deal for 2025-26•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Lands two-way deal•
-
Emanuel Miller: Let go by Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Emanuel Miller: Competing for roster spot•