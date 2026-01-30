default-cbs-image
Miller is questionable for Saturday's game in Miami due to a migraine.

With Nikola Vucevic (rest) not expected to play and Jalen Smith's (calf) status up in the air, it's possible Miller could enter the rotation Saturday evening if he's able to give it a go. Check back closer to tipoff for official word on Miller's status.

