Miller re-signed with the Bulls on a two-way deal July 8.

After going undrafted out of TCU last June, Miller joined the Mavericks on an Exhibit 10 deal but was then cut prior to the start of the regular season. He had been playing for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, before the Bulls brought him aboard in late December to fill one of their vacant two-way slots. Miller continued to see the majority of his playing time in the G League with the Windy City Bulls to close out his rookie campaign, but he made six appearances at the NBA level for Chicago, averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 4.2 minutes. Though Miller will stick around with the Bulls on another two-deal in 2025-26, he's still likely to spend much of the upcoming campaign in the G League.