Miller (migraine) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Miller is progressing in his recovery from a migraine and should be available for Saturday's contest. He hasn't seen NBA-level action since Dec. 7 but could see the court as Jalen Smith (calf) has been ruled out and Nikola Vucevic (rest) is listed as doubtful.

