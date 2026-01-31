Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Upgrades to probable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (migraine) has been upgraded from questionable to probable for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Miller is progressing in his recovery from a migraine and should be available for Saturday's contest. He hasn't seen NBA-level action since Dec. 7 but could see the court as Jalen Smith (calf) has been ruled out and Nikola Vucevic (rest) is listed as doubtful.
More News
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Out again Friday•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Iffy for Friday•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Sits out Monday with hamstring strain•
-
Bulls' Emanuel Miller: Returns on two-way deal for 2025-26•