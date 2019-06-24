Bulls' Ethan Happ: Playing for Bulls in summer league

Happ committed Saturday to join the Bulls for the Las Vegas Summer League in July, Jim Polzin of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Happ enjoyed a productive five-year career at Wisconsin and wrapped up his redshirt senior season with averages of 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. Despite that well-rounded production, Happ's lack of shooting range and high-level athleticism caused him to go undrafted last week, forcing him to head to the summer league in search of an NBA contract. If Happ fails to earn an training-camp invitation from the Bulls or any of the league's other 29 teams, he'll likely explore his options overseas or in the G League.