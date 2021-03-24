Temple (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game, but coach Billy Donovan intimated that he likely won't utilize the veteran wing, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

It's a great sign that Temple is no longer on the injury report after missing the previous six games, but Donovan suggested that he'll likely keep him on the bench due to conditioning concerns. The Bulls have a pair of off days coming up, so the plan is for Temple to use that time as a ramp-up period before Saturday's game in San Antonio.