Temple (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The 34-year-old was considered questionable for Wednesday's contest, but he's been cleared to play after missing the past six games with an ankle sprain. Temple is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.9 minutes for the Bulls this season, though he may be eased back into his role coming off the injury.