Temple intends to sign with the Bulls on a one-year, $5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Temple became a free agent when the Nets opted to decline his 2020-21 option. He averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 triples across 27.9 minutes for Brooklyn last season. It is unlikely that the 34-year-old journeyman will see those types of minutes in Chicago, but he does project to provide depth on the wing.