Temple, thought to previously be available but unlikely to play, is now expected to see the court, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It seemed like coach Billy Donovan wouldn't use Temple on Saturday, but now it appears he's changed his mind. Temple has played a key role for the Bulls this season. In 27.9 minutes per game, he's averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists.