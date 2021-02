Temple posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes in Friday's 106-97 loss to the Suns.

Temple has remained in the starting lineup during each of the past eight games. He's had plenty of playing time over that span, but he's been limited by a modest shot volume over the past two games. Temple has proven to be fairly productive when he gets ample looks from the floor, but he's had meager results during each of his past two appearances.