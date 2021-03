Coach Billy Donovan intimated Sunday that Temple (ankle) will miss multiple games, Cody Westerlund of 670 The Score reports.

Donovan called Temple's sprained ankle "pretty moderate," but the veteran is still slated to miss some time after sustaining the injury in Friday's loss to Miami. The Bulls haven't handed down an official timetable, but Temple will be evaluated later in the week, at which point more informations should become available.