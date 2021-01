Temple registered three points (1-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and five rebounds across 25 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Temple has scored 10 or more points just once this season, and that lack of scoring can be directly attributed to the shooting woes he's going through right now. Over the first six games of the campaign, Temple is making just 35.1 percent of his shots and 26.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.