Temple tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Monday's 125-120 win over the Rockets.

Temple started his second game of the season against the Rockets, and he's earned it through consistent play throughout the last month. Of course, Otto Porter and Partick Williams' absences allowed this opportunity, and it's unlikely that Temple will be able to hold on to this role.