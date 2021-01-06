Temple tallied a season-high 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three steals, one rebound and one block across 28 minutes Tuesday in the Bulls' 111-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran wing provided a nice boost of the bench for the Bulls, leading the team in steals on the night while tying Otto Porter for the lead in three-pointers. Temple has held a consistent role all season for the Bulls, logging between 19 and 28 minutes in each of his seven appearances. Despite the solid showing Tuesday, Temple is unlikely to see much of a boost in playing time while Zach LaVine, Otto Porter, Patrick Williams and Thaddeus Young are healthy, and his minutes could become scarcer once Tomas Satoransky (illness) clears COVID-19 health and safety protocols.