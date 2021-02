Temple had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 36 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Temple was coming off eight straight single-digit scoring appearances, and while the 10-point output isn't a figure that will blow anyone away, it was certainly a step in the right direction for a player that has been struggling badly all season long in terms of scoring. Temple has registered 10-plus points just seven times all season long.