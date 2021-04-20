Temple accumulated 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Celtics.

The 34-year-old's 31 minutes were the most he's seen since March 3. Temple has now started the past three games for the Bulls, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers in that span. The 11-year veteran should continue to hover around 30 minutes a game for at least the next week with Zach LaVine (COVID-19) out of the lineup.