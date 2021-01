Temple finished with 18 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six boards, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes of a 130-127 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Temple made the most of his promotion to the starting lineup, dropping a season high in points and rebounds in the contest. His starting nod had more to do with other players' unavailability than his own play, but his response to the increase could make a case for an expanded role. He'll face the Celtics on Tuesday.