Temple (hamstring) played 10 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Bulls' 115-106 loss to the Magic, tallying zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.

Temple reclaimed a spot on the Bulls' second unit after missing the past eight games with a hamstring injury. Expect Temple, Troy Brown and Denzel Valentine to serve as Chicago's main backup options on the wing over the final quarter of the season.