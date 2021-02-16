Temple has logged 30-plus minutes in each of the Bulls' last three games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.3 steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

The ongoing absences of Otto Porter (back) and (indirectly) Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) have opened up more minutes on the wing, and Temple, Tomas Satoransky and Denzel Valentine all seem to be taking advantage of extra opportunities. While Satoransky offers more as a passer and Valentine offers more as a three-point shooter, Temple provides a nice blend of the two. He doesn't stand out in any one statistical category, but he's nonetheless offering solid numbers across the board of late, earning increased trust from head coach Billy Donovan in the process. Temple's field-goal percentage will eventually regress along with his scoring, but for the time being, he'll have some value in deeper leagues.