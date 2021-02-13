Temple is starting Friday's game against the Clippers, Garrett Chorpenning of SI.com reports.
Temple will rejoin the starting five Friday for the first time since Jan. 18, while Denzel Valentine will take on a bench role for Chicago. Over the last five games, Temple is averaging 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 25.8 minutes per contest.
