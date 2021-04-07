site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Garrett Temple: Still out Thursday
Temple (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Raptors.
A strained right hamstring will cause Temple to miss a fifth consecutive contest. His next chance to play is Friday against the Hawks.
