Temple left Friday's game against Miami with an ankle injury, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Temple went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Friday's matchup and didn't return over the final 10 minutes of the game. He'll undergo an MRI on Saturday, and a better idea of his return timetable could be revealed once the results of the examination are known. He totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound over 21 minutes prior to his departure.