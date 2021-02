Temple has scored 6.3 points per game over his last four games.

Temple's poor shooting numbers are related to his lack of efficiency, as he has taken eight or more field-goal attempts in three of those four games, but he's converting just 31 percent of his shots and 21.4 percent of his three-point attempts during that four-game span. Temple has enough quality to end these shooting woes sooner than later, but he has been unable to become a reliable scoring threat off the bench for the Bulls.