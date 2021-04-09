site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Garrett Temple: Won't return Friday
Temple (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Temple is set to miss his sixth straight game due to a lingering hamstring strain. His next chance to play will come Sunday at Minnesota.
