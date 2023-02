Dragic (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic was initially listed as probable with a sore left knee but was downgraded to questionable earlier Wednesday and is now officially out. Alex Caruso (foot) will play though, so he and Coby White should be the primary backups behind Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine.