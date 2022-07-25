Dragic and the Bulls agreed to a one-year contract July 3, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.

The veteran point guard played just five games with the Raptors last season before eventually being traded to the Spurs, where he was waived. He then signed with the Nets, where he played 16 games (six starts) with averages of 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 25.5 minutes. With Chicago, Dragic should help provide some veteran leadership, and he will also be useful if Lonzo Ball continues to deal with injuries.