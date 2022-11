Dragic is probable to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Suns due to a left cervical stinger.

It appears that Dragic is still bothered by a neck injury he suffered in last Monday's game against the Celtics. However, the veteran point guard is likely to play Wednesday. Dragic is averaging 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 17.8 minutes across 19 games this season.