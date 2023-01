Dragic (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic will miss both halves of the Bulls' current back-to-back set due to an illness. In his absence, Coby White and Alex Caruso will be candidates for increased playing time off the bench during Tuesday's tilt. Dragic's next chance to suit up will come Thursday in Charlotte.