Dragic (knee) won't travel with the Bulls during their upcoming two-game road trip, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic will be unavailable for Tuesday's game against Toronto and Wednesday's game against Detroit, making his next chance to suit up Friday against the Suns. The 36-year-old wasn't very productive in February prior to his absence, averaging just 2.3 points and 2.3 assists in 11.9 minutes per game over seven outings.