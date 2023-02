Dragic ended Saturday's 97-89 loss to Cleveland with no counting stats in four minutes.

Dragic nearly fell out of the rotation completely, as he logged just four minutes during Saturday's loss. Coming into the contest, the veteran lefty had averaged just 3.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes over his last seven contests and was held scoreless in three of those games. Dragic can safely be left on the waiver wire in all formats until he proves otherwise.