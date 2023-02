Dragic (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's non-contact practice, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic skipped the Bulls' final two games heading into the All-Star break with some minor soreness in his knee, but he should be available for Friday's game against the Nets. However, with the arrival of Patrick Beverley, Dragic could be headed toward collecting DNP-CDs from the sidelines.