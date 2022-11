Dragic tallied 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 win over the Hornets.

Dragic posted a season-high in points in the third-least minutes he's played in nine games this season. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 17.4 minutes. While Dragic is unlikely to maintain his 53.6 percent shooting from three, he has been a key contributor with Lonzo Ball (knee) out.