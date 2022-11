Dragic recorded just two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3PT) across 11 minutes in Friday's 123-119 loss to the Thunder.

Dragic was unable to get anything going Friday and ultimately saw his second lowest minute total of the year. In fact, both of his lowest totals have come in the team's last two games. It is unclear if his role in the rotation will continue to be lighter going forward.