Dragic (rest) will return to the floor Tuesday, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dragic sat out Sunday's preseason tilt versus the Raptors for rest purposes but will sub back in while teammates Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan both get a breather. Dragic's role with the Bulls figures to be more inflated than initially expected following news that Lonzo Ball (knee) will miss multiple months.