Dragic posted seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 13 minutes during Saturday's 128-109 victory over Orlando.

Dragic saw 13 minutes off the bench in his return from missing the last three games (illness). It was a typical performance from the veteran backup, whose per-minute numbers this season are near his career marks. He just doesn't get enough playing time these days to warrant much fantasy consideration.