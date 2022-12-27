Dragic totaled 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and one rebound across 17 minutes during Monday's 133-118 loss to the Rockets.

Dragic didn't see a lot of minutes out there but made the most of them, and he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 10 -- and just for the third time in the current month. He's averaging just 7.7 points across 15.9 minutes per tilt this month, and those numbers are not worthy of him being rostered in most formats, as he holds a minor role off the bench in most games.