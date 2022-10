Dragic logged 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists across 16 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 win over the Pacers.

Dragic provided adequate production during his limited time on the floor, something he is likely to continue doing all season. There is basically zero chance he slides into a more significant role given his age and assumed responsibility. Given he can put up serviceable numbers, he makes for a safe backend option in deeper formats.