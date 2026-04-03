Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Knicks.
Yabusele is set to play in his third consecutive contest. With Nick Richards (elbow) still on the shelf, Yabusele will presumably remain in the starting lineup. The 30-year-old has averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals across 25.9 minutes in 15 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign.
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