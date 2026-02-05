Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (trade) will be available to play Thursday in Toronto, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Yabusele will be available to make his Bulls' debut Thursday evening, and he could get minutes right away with Jalen Smith and Lachlan Olbrich being the only other available bigs on the roster for Thursday's game. Yabusele could be worth a dart throw in daily fantasy leagues.
