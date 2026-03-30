Bulls' Guerschon Yabusele: Cleared to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yabusele (ankle) will play Monday against the Spurs.
Yabusele will return to the court following a one-game absence due to a left ankle injury. Nick Richards (elbow) is sidelined Monday, so Yabusele will draw another start at center.
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