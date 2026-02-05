The Knicks traded Yabusele to Chicago in exchange for Dalen Terry on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Yabusele inked a two-year contract with the Knicks over the offseason, but he'll head to Chicago midway through the first year of the deal. Yabusele appeared in 41 games with New York, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds across 8.9 minutes. He'll have a chance to earn a significantly larger role on a Bulls team that has limited options in the frontcourt -- though more trades could be coming before the deadline. Right now, Yabusele could slot in as the No. 2 center behind Jalen Smith, at least until Zach Collins (toe) returns.