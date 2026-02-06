Yabusele registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes during the Bulls' 123-107 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Yabusele was dealt by the Knicks to the Bulls on Wednesday, and the veteran from France was given the green light to make his Chicago debut Thursday. He averaged just 8.9 minutes per game off the bench with New York, but he got an expanded opportunity against Toronto, logging his first double-double of the season and first since Jan. 24, 2025 against the Cavaliers, when he was a member of the 76ers. Yabusele's minutes off the bench was a promising sign, though what his role will look like long term remains to be seen.